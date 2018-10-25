Dairy Co. Asks For $150K Sanctions Over Jurisdiction Misfire

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A dairy farm has asked an Iowa federal court to sanction a livestock reproduction service and order it to pay $150,000 in court costs in a lawsuit over ownership of several cows, saying that the company made no effort to verify that the court had jurisdiction, resulting in months of unnecessary litigation. GenoSource LLC, a dairy farm that augments its business by selling "genetically superior" dairy cattle and genetic material, told the court Monday that its onetime business associate Inguran LLC — which does business as Sexing Technologies — should have determined the citizenship of its members much earlier in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS