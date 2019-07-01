Fairfax Leaves MoFo As Firm Ends Sexual Misconduct Probe

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has left his position at Morrison & Foerster LLP after outside counsel completed an investigation stemming from sexual assault allegations and found no evidence he committed any wrongdoing since joining MoFo last year, a firm spokesperson said Monday. Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has resigned from his position at Morrison & Foerster LLP. (AP) The San Francisco-based BigLaw firm opened an investigation into Fairfax in February after two women accused him of sexually assaulting them early in his career. The firm hired outside counsel to determine whether Fairfax had committed any misconduct since he joined MoFo...

