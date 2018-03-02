Supreme Court IP Recap: Patents

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The just-concluded U.S. Supreme Court term was quiet on the patent front, with only two decisions, but pending cases could put notable patent issues before the court in the coming months. Here's a look at the patent rulings from the last term and a preview of the next one. Helsinn Healthcare SA v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. This January decision rejected an argument that changes the America Invents Act made to the language governing the on-sale bar rule undid precedent that sales of a product that are secret can be prior art that renders a patent invalid if they take place...

