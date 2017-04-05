Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Enviros Slam Oil Co.'s Push To Enforce DOI Lease Revival

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- An environmental coalition has asked a D.C. federal court to reject a motion by a Montana oil and gas company that seeks to enforce a reinstated lease to drill on land that a Native American tribe considers to be culturally significant.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon in a Sept. 24 summary judgment order told the U.S. Department of the Interior to reinstate the drilling lease for the company, Moncrief Oil, which the department had suspended decades ago and finally canceled in 2017.

In its June 20 motion to enforce the judgment, Moncrief cited the department's "belated, begrudging" notice reinstating the...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Environmental Matters

Judge

Date Filed

April 5, 2017

