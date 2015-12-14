Mass. Firm Seeks $1M Fee After Win In State Police Bias Suit

Law360, Boston (July 2, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Messing Rudavsky, the firm that represented a New Bedford, Massachusetts, police officer who won a discrimination suit and a six-figure judgment against the state police in December, asked a federal judge late Monday to approve more than $1 million in attorney fees and costs for the victory. Messing Rudavsky & Weliky PC tried a seven-day case, after which a jury returned a $130,000 verdict in favor of Orlando Riley, who claimed the state police denied him entrance to its training academy because he is black. The wins kept coming for Riley after the verdict, as U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper ordered...

