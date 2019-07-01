Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Color Me Badd Singer Accused Of Taking TM For Solo Career

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A member of '90s R&B group Color Me Badd — known for its singles "I Wanna Sex You Up" and "All 4 Love" — filed a lawsuit in Indiana federal court on Monday against another member of the group alleging that he has hijacked the band’s trademark while trying to pursue a solo career.

CMB Entertainment LLC and singer Bryan Abrams are seeking to block group member Mark Calderon and Pyramid Entertainment Group from selling or promoting concert performances of Calderon that mention Color Me Badd.

“When two individual band members own a band name directly as partners or through a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Indiana Southern

Nature of Suit

840(Trademark)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

July 1, 2019

Law Firms

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®