Color Me Badd Singer Accused Of Taking TM For Solo Career

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A member of '90s R&B group Color Me Badd — known for its singles "I Wanna Sex You Up" and "All 4 Love" — filed a lawsuit in Indiana federal court on Monday against another member of the group alleging that he has hijacked the band’s trademark while trying to pursue a solo career. CMB Entertainment LLC and singer Bryan Abrams are seeking to block group member Mark Calderon and Pyramid Entertainment Group from selling or promoting concert performances of Calderon that mention Color Me Badd. “When two individual band members own a band name directly as partners or through a...

