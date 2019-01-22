NM Atty Disbarred After Taking Client's Cash

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- The District of New Mexico has disbarred an attorney accused of pocketing nearly $20,000 that a court forwarded to her so she could forward it to her client, dismissing the procedural arguments she raised for why the disbarment is improper. A three-judge district court panel rejected arguments by Jennie Deden Behles that because other courts erred in disbarring her, the District of New Mexico should not exercise its so-called "good standing" rule, which does not allow lawyers who are suspended or disbarred in another jurisdiction from practicing there, according to Monday's disbarment order. "Ms. Behles has not established by clear and...

