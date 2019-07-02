Wind Up, Watchdog Tells Poorly Run Pension Schemes

Law360, London (July 2, 2019, 4:55 PM BST) -- The Pensions Regulator said on Tuesday that trustees having trouble running their schemes should dissolve them and transfer savers to better retirement plans, under proposals to make governance boards more accountable to retirees. The watchdog wants to make trustees more reliable to help stamp out “badly-run” occupational pension schemes. It said it plans to remove the barriers that make it difficult for savers to move to another scheme if theirs is underperforming or being governed poorly. The regulator, known as TPR, launched a consultation on Tuesday into proposals to introduce rules to force trustees to become accredited in an attempt to ensure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS