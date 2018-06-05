Trans Librarian Seeks Quick Win In Alaska Surgery Bias Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A transgender librarian with the Alaska State Legislature has told a federal judge that the state's health plan violates federal anti-discrimination law by refusing to cover gender reassignment surgery because the exclusion of transgender individuals is unlawful sex stereotyping. Jennifer Fletcher asked an Alaska federal judge Monday for summary judgment on her claim that the state’s policy of not providing medically necessary health care coverage through AlaskaCare for gender reassignment surgery discriminates against transgender workers in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act because the state singles people out because of their sex. “Title VII is no less offended...

