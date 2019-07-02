Davis Polk Assists On RoundTable's $700M Health Care Fund

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 12:39 PM EDT) -- RoundTable Healthcare Partners, a Lake Forest, Illinois-based private equity firm focused exclusively on health care investments, said Tuesday it has wrapped up its fifth equity fund after securing $700 million from limited partners, with help from Davis Polk. The fund, called RoundTable Healthcare Partners V LP, will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor funds by seeking out health care-related companies that are either family-owned or still owned by the founders, according to a statement, though the firm does not solely invest in companies that fit that criteria. R. Craig Collister, a senior transaction partner at RoundTable and leader of the...

