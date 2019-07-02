Sens. Probe Tax-Exempt Medical Groups' Ties To Drugmakers

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The leaders of the Senate Finance Committee have opened an investigation into whether tax-exempt pain advocacy groups, professional associations and medical associations had ties to opioid manufacturers and whether those relationships posed conflicts of interest. The committee's chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and its ranking member, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., sent a letter to 10 organizations Monday requesting information about any payments or transfers the groups received from drug manufacturers. Among the organizations were the American Chronic Pain Association, the Federation of State Medical Boards and the Alliance for Patient Access. The senators' oversight responsibility “includes examining the extent to which pharmaceutical...

