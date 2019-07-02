Disbarred Pa. Lawyer Kept Clients' $10K Settlement, Suit Says

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A former attorney with Dell Moser Lane & Loughney LLC kept the funds from a family’s 2016 settlement of a repossession case with a western Pennsylvania township, preventing his clients from using that money to pay off another party in the repossession suit, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in state court. Jeffrey L. Suher, who has since consented to be disbarred by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, allegedly admitted to keeping $10,000 that Pamela Johns and Daniel Lang had agreed to pass along to Capital One, another party in the settlement, and the lack of that payment put a ding...

