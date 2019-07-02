Sidley Helps Varian Ink $90M Deal To Bolster Cancer Portfolio

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Varian Medical Systems, working with Sidley Austin, said Tuesday that it has agreed to buy a number of cancer treatment products from Boston Scientific Corp. for $90 million, in a deal meant to advance Varian’s plans of building a premier cancer treatment portfolio. The deal sees Palo Alto, California-headquartered Varian acquiring a group of assets that includes drug-loadable microsphere and bland embolic bead products for treating arteriovenous malformations and hypervascular tumors, according to a statement. The products being acquired have already been cleared by regulatory agencies in more than 35 countries. Combined, the assets being acquired by Varian generated revenue of...

