Doctor Training Programs Spark Fight In Philly Hospital Ch. 11

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The fate of more than 500 doctors participating in residency training programs at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia could be decided next week after attorneys for Drexel University College of Medicine expressed concerns Tuesday about the lack of communication as the hospital pursues a wind down in Delaware bankruptcy court. During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Mark Minuti of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP said the decision to close the Center City Philadelphia hospital drew fire from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the city of Philadelphia and Drexel University, its partner in operating doctor residency programs in 18...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS