Ex-DuPont Worker Can Proceed With Citizenship Bias Claims

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- An American ex-employee of chemical company DuPont's agricultural unit can move forward with his claims that the company discriminated against him because of his citizenship status, after he and his crew were allegedly illegally fired and replaced with seasonal migrant workers. In a June 27 decision released Tuesday, an administrative law judge in the U.S. Department of Justice refused to dismiss Brent Reed's complaint, which accused Iowa-based agricultural seed company DuPont Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc. of engaging in discriminatory hiring practices in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act. DuPont Pioneer had argued before the agency court that Reed, who is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS