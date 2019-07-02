2 Firms Grab Spotlight In Scorching June For IPOs

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Two law firms grabbed the lion’s share of initial public offerings activity in June, a vibrant month that saw 25 companies go public and raise $6.5 billion, concluding the strongest quarter in four years while a robust pipeline awaits the second half of 2019. Cooley LLP guided seven IPOs, when counting representation of issuers or underwriters, the most of any firm, while Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP advised six deals that raised nearly $2.4 billion, representing the most in terms of proceeds. Many more firms grabbed a piece of the action in June, which marked the second-busiest month of the year...

