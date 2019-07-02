Gibbons Adds Ex-Drinker Biddle Bankruptcy Vice Chair In NJ

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Gibbons PC has announced a former Drinker Biddle & Reath partner has returned to the firm after three decades to join its Newark, New Jersey, office as the new head of its national restructuring practice. In an announcement Monday, Gibbons said Robert Malone, who had been an associate at Gibbons at the dawn of his career, has joined the firm as a partner and chair of its financial restructuring and creditors' rights department. "With a growing regional and national bankruptcy practice, particularly in the Southern District of New York and the District of Delaware — the country's two preeminent corporate bankruptcy...

