NAS Invest Drops €100M For Nuremberg Office Property

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- German real estate investor and asset manager NAS Invest said on Tuesday that it will pay €100 million ($113 million) to take over a multitenant facility located in a Nuremberg business park, striking a deal with an unnamed seller steered by White & Case LLP. Frankfurt, Germany-based NAS Invest said the property, known as Air Campus, is located in Nuremberg's Nordostpark, a sprawling business park located north of the city's center. The property is in close proximity to several major German roadways and the Nuremberg airport, NAS Invest noted. Current tenants include major companies operating in the automotive and consultancy sectors,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS