Insys Reaches Ch. 11 Deal To Pause State Opioid Suits

Law360, Wilmington (July 2, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday gave his nod to a deal that Insys Therapeutics Inc. has brokered with a handful of state attorneys general to pause opioid litigation as the company moves forward with plans for its Chapter 11 sale. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross said he would sign off on the deal because he hopes it will help set in motion a process by which parties can move toward establishing a plan to distribute proceeds from the Chapter 11 sale to creditors, many of whom are litigants who have filed opioid-related suits against the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS