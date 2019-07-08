Biggest Illinois Decisions So Far In 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court set a low threshold for standing in the nation’s strictest biometric privacy law, established pleading standards under the state’s whistleblower act, and protected retailers from a potential new wave of litigation from disgruntled taxpayers. And the Seventh Circuit issued a pair of employer-friendly rulings that rejected bias claims lodged under the Age Discrimination In Employment Act and Americans With Disabilities Act. Here, Law360 takes a look at some of the biggest court decisions that have come down in the Land of Lincoln in the first half of 2019. Defining 'Aggrieved' Under Illinois’ Biometric Privacy Law The Illinois Supreme...

