Calif. Enacts Limited TCJA Conformity, Funds EITC Expansion

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- California will conform to parts of the 2017 federal tax law and use the additional revenue to pay to expand the state earned income tax credit, under a bill the governor has signed. Conforming to parts of the 2017 federal tax overhaul and using the resulting revenue to expand California's earned income tax credit had been a priority for Gov. Gavin Newsom since he took office in January. (AP) Gov. Gavin Newsom signed A.B. 91, the conformity and EITC bill, on Monday. Every state except California had conformed to parts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. And until the bill's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS