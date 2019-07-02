Union Asks To Yank NLRB Charge That Caught GC's Eye

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- An SEIU local wants to withdraw a National Labor Relations Board charge claiming a New Jersey senior care center illegally punished certain workers before giving it the chance to bargain, potentially signaling an end to a case the NLRB's general counsel highlighted as a possible vehicle for changing board precedent. 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East on Monday asked the NLRB to take back its claim that CareOne at New Milford flouted federal labor law by suspending or discharging certain workers before notifying the union or allowing it to bargain first, saying the union has since looked into the matter further and...

