Fed. Circ. Upholds Duties On Chinese Grape Vine Stakes

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld anti-dumping duties on agricultural stakes used for grapevine training, rejecting arguments from an importer that the goods should not be covered by a duty order on Chinese steel reinforcing bars. Quiedan Co. had claimed that its training stakes were not covered by the 2001 anti-dumping duty order because they are intended to be used for agricultural purposes, rather than as support for concrete. As such, the stakes did not fit the definition of a reinforcing bar, or rebar, and should not be hit with duties, the importer argued. But the panel was unconvinced. "Quiedan supplies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS