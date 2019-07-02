USPTO Finalizes Domestic Trademark Atty Requirement

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday finalized a new rule that will require foreign trademark applicants to be represented by U.S. attorneys, a change aimed a stopping a recent flood of questionable Chinese applications. The new rule will require entities and individuals primarily located in foreign countries to be represented by a U.S.-licensed attorney in order to apply for a trademark registration. Domestic applicants can still apply for a trademark registration without an attorney. The move is aimed at addressing a spike in applications from unrepresented foreign parties, a substantial portion of which have come from Chinese applicants. According...

