Real Estate Moguls On The Move

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP has a new director in its office in New York. Jillian Mariutti joins HFF, and will work on debt and equity deals. Mariutti most recently worked at Mission Capital Advisors as a debt and equity director, and earlier in her career worked at Wells Fargo and JCRA Financial LLC. Matt Larriva Matt Larriva has joined real estate investment firm FCP as vice president of research and data analytics, a newly created role at the company. Larriva leaves Green Street Advisors to join FCP, and in his new role he'll focus on using data and analytics in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS