6th Circ. Clears FirstEnergy Of Subcontracting Infraction

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board incorrectly ruled that a FirstEnergy unit should have bargained with a union before subcontracting out work at a Pennsylvania plant, but got it right in finding that the company illegally nixed retiree benefits after contract talks reached a stalemate, the Sixth Circuit said Tuesday. A three-judge panel partially upended a May 2018 NLRB decision that FirstEnergy Generation LLC violated the National Labor Relations Act both by unilaterally taking away benefits from retired employees without implementing a corresponding wage increase for unionized workers after collective bargaining talks reached an impasse, and by contracting out some work at...

