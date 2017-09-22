Aviacode To Pay Coders Over $1.5M To End Wage Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Medical coding services provider Aviacode Inc. has agreed to shell out over $1.5 million to resolve a suit claiming it shorted more than 1,000 current and former coders on pay and overtime by calling them independent contractors instead of employees. Plaintiffs Laurin Desseaux and Brian Hazel urged a Utah federal judge on Monday to give final approval to the $1.525 million deal settling their Fair Labor Standards Act and Utah Payment of Wages Act suit and to grant final certification of a settlement class, which they said numbered 1,231 members. Without a settlement, the plaintiffs said there were obstacles facing both sides,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS