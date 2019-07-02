Bitfinex Returns $100M To Tether Amid NY AG Proceeding

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Bitfinex has repaid $100 million of up to $700 million loaned to it by Tether, the cryptocurrency exchange announced Tuesday, as the companies wrangle with the New York attorney general over the nature of the initial credit facility. The transaction completed on Monday was not yet due, but is a result of the company's "financial position," according to the company. The transfer was made in fiat currency and included all accrued interest up to the end of June on the entire loan facility, Bitfinex said. Bitfinex, Tether and iFinex, which has ownership interests in the two companies, have been locked in...

