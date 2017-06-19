9th Circ. Seeks Nevada's Help With Defense Recoup Riddle

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has asked the Nevada Supreme Court to decide whether a reservation of rights letter is enough to let an insurance company recoup defense costs from an insured after a court finds it never owed any coverage in the first place. The three-judge panel threw up their hands and passed the thorny question to the Silver State’s high court on Tuesday, determining there was simply no on-point Nevada state law precedent to go off of. “Because the Nevada Supreme Court has not spoken directly on the issue of an insurer’s entitlement to reimbursement of defense costs under a reservation...

