Utah Launches Nation’s 2nd Fintech Regulatory Sandbox

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The country's second fintech regulatory sandbox launched Tuesday in Utah, enabling money transmission, blockchain and cryptocurrency companies in the state to seek regulatory relief as they work on innovative financial projects. State House Bill 378, Utah’s Regulatory Sandbox bill, was signed by Republican Gov. Gary Herbert on March 25 and set the stage for Utah to foster expansion into the fintech space by providing fintech companies the limited ability to test products and services within the state without the required licensing or authorization under Utah law. Republican Rep. Marc Roberts, who sponsored the bill, expressed his excitement in a statement, saying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS