Trans Professor Wants Title VII Sex Bias Claim Kept Alive

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A transgender University of Arizona professor has hit back at a federal magistrate judge’s recommendation to toss his claim that his health plan's failure to cover gender reassignment violates federal anti-discrimination law, arguing the statute’s sex discrimination bar extends to bias based on gender nonconformity. Associate professor Russell B. Toomey on Tuesday objected to U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie A. Bowman's recommendation that his claim under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act get axed, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1989 decision in Price Waterhouse v. Hopkins, which prohibited discrimination based on stereotypes of how a man or woman should appear...

