NJ To Phase Out Sales Tax On Medical Pot, Allow Local Tax

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- New Jersey will phase out the state sales tax on medical cannabis by 2022 and allow towns that host dispensaries to impose up to a 2% local transfer tax as part of a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed Tuesday. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he is pleased to help ensure medical marijuana "is affordable and accessible for those who need it most.” (AP) Murphy, a Democrat, signed A.B. 10, which includes a gradual exemption for medical cannabis from the state's regular sales tax rate of 6.625%. The sales tax rate would decrease to 4% on July 1, 2020, drop to 2% on July...

