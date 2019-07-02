Cooley Hid Conflict While Helping Launch Company, Suit Says

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Cooley LLP failed to tell a New Jersey chemist that the firm had previously worked with his partner, then represented the partner's interests at the expense of the chemist's while they launched a new company, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Massachusetts state court. Chemist Finith Jernigan worked at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston developing a computer platform that identified drug compounds to treat diseases, according to the suit. When Jernigan teamed up with Lanny Sun — the son of Jernigan's advisor at Beth Israel — to create a company based on the platform, Sun enlisted Cooley...

