Philly Atty Suspended 3 Years For Professional Misconduct

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has suspended a Philadelphia solo practitioner for three years, ruling that she failed to show up to meetings and hearings with clients, refused to give clients requested refunds and repeatedly misled the disciplinary board, and said her response to the allegations was "bewildering" and that she showed no remorse. The court also determined that Amanda Iannuzzelli continued practicing while suspended and at one point tried to represent a romantic partner in a custody case, not only concealing the relationship from the court but also concealing her identity from her partner's child and the child's mother. "Respondent was...

