Avoiding The Pitfalls Of DOJ Antitrust Leniency

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT) -- Informing the U.S. Department of Justice about price-fixing and other forms of anti-competitive conspiracies can spare penitent conspirators massive fines and perhaps jail time. But for corporate whistleblowers to enjoy the full benefits of the DOJ’s leniency program, experts say they must be careful. Seeking leniency under the Antitrust Criminal Penalty Enhancement & Reform Act, or ACPERA, doesn’t completely absolve companies of private antitrust liability, experts note, and not all applicants are granted immunity. Instead, navigating the leniency application process requires planning for certain-to-follow private litigation which is only partially diluted by cooperation, and then only if that cooperation is deemed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS