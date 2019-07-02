Pa. Justices To Mull If Courts Can Face Discrimination Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to decide whether the judiciary should be declared immune from discrimination claims leveled by an ex-Lehigh County probation officer who alleges he was fired after taking an extended leave of absence due to illness. The justices said they would consider whether the judicial system falls under the jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Law as they mull a lawsuit accusing Lehigh County court officials of discriminatory and retaliatory conduct against onetime probation officer Michael Renner. The state's high court did not comment on the case in granting Renner's petition for allowance of appeal on...

