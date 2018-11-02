1st Circ. Brushes Off Dental Co.'s Insurance Claim For TM Suit

Law360, Boston (July 3, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- HDI Global Insurance Co. did not have to cover a trademark suit involving a dental products manufacturer because the policy had an exclusion for intellectual property claims, the First Circuit said Tuesday in a dental-pun-filled affirmation of a lower court ruling. Despite having a policy that covered "advertising injury," Sterngold Dental LLC's coverage was subject to some exclusions, including an IP exclusion that meant HDI would be off the hook for any claims arising out of the infringement of intellectual property rights, U.S. Circuit Judge Bruce M. Selya wrote. Noting the appeal gave the panel the chance to "sink our teeth"...

