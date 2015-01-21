Tiversa Wants LabMD Sanctioned Over Deposition Questions

Law360 (July 2, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity company Tiversa on Tuesday urged a Pennsylvania court to sanction LabMD for engaging in "fishing expeditions" during recent depositions that allegedly strayed from the confines of a recent court order. Counsel for LabMD in recent days asked questions of those being deposed that Tiversa Holding Corp. contends were not relevant to the present defamation case involving an exposed patient file, allegedly running afoul of a June 21 order by U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly that warned LabMD to stick to related subjects, according to Tiversa's motion for sanctions. LabMD's counsel allegedly asked questions such as whether a "gun culture"...

