Verizon Wins $1.2M In Broken Contract Row With Cable Co.

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota federal court ordered Midcontinent Communications to fork over $1.2 million to a Verizon unit for breaking a contract Midco had to originate and terminate long-distance calls to and from its local area carried by the telecommunications giant. U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier's ruling on Tuesday, July 2, said regional cable and local phone service provider Midco is obligated to shell out counterclaim damages because it charged MCI Communications Services Inc., the Verizon unit that contracted with Midco, exorbitant fees after Midco installed the wrong type of trunking equipment and charged for a service not covered by the companies'...

