Ex-Deutsche Bank Exec Acquitted In UK Rate-Rigging Trial

Law360, London (July 4, 2019, 2:38 PM BST) -- A former Deutsche Bank executive was acquitted by a jury in London on Thursday of conspiring to manipulate Euribor, handing the Serious Fraud Office another defeat in its seventh interest rate benchmark rigging trial. Andreas Hauschild, a former executive at Deutsche Bank, was found not guilty of conspiring to manipulate Euribor by a jury at Southwark Crown Court, after two days of deliberations. (AP) German national Andreas Hauschild, 55, was found not guilty on one count of conspiracy to defraud by a unanimous jury of five men and seven women at Southwark Crown Court, after two days of deliberations. Hauschild embraced his wife,...

