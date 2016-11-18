Hess Says Schlumberger Can't Duck Liability For Bad Valves

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Hess Corp. on Tuesday urged a Texas federal judge to dump Schlumberger Technology Corp.'s claim that it's shielded from liability over defective oil well valves it supplied to Hess, saying the oilfield service giant's indemnification argument “belies common sense.” Hess is pursuing claims that it spent $171 million to replace the Schlumberger valves that were used in its offshore drilling operations. Schlumberger has argued in a counterclaim that under its contract with Hess, Schlumberger is indemnified against any contract breaches. That claim has no support in the parties' contract, the facts or the law, Hess said in a motion for partial...

