Herbert Smith Guides £1.4B Student Housing Deal

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT) -- U.K.-based Unite Group, with help from Herbert Smith Freehills, has agreed to buy student housing business Liberty Living from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for roughly £1.4 billion ($1.7 billion), the companies said Wednesday. With the deal, the Unite Group PLC picks up student housing company Liberty Living Group PLC, which has between 20,000 and 25,000 beds, according to a statement. The deal increases the total amount of student housing beds under Unite Group’s ownership to more than 70,000, spread across 173 properties in 27 U.K. towns and cities. Unite Group’s student housing platform is called Unite Students. There are a...

