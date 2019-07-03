Simpson Thacher, Reed Smith Steer $337M CBRE-Telford Deal

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher represented CBRE Group in connection with the brokerage firm's deal, announced Wednesday, to buy London multifamily developer Telford Homes for roughly $336.9 million, a matter Reed Smith helped Telford with. Per the agreement, CBRE Group Inc. is paying $4.41 (£3.50) per share in cash, and news of the transaction sent Telford Homes PLC shares well above that mark Wednesday. Following the acquisition, Telford will be part of CBRE's Trammell Crow Co., which the firm bought in late 2006. CBRE said the purchase will help Trammell Crow expand across the U.K. and mainland Europe as the company eyes development in...

