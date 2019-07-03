Clifford Chance, Freshfields Financials Rise Amid US Growth

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Magic Circle firms Freshfields and Clifford Chance saw revenue gains of 5% and 4.3%, respectively, for the financial year ending April 30, when both firms were investing in expanding their presence in the U.S., according to statements released by the U.K.-based global firms this week. At Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, revenue for the 2018-2019 year rose by £70 million ($88 million) to a total of £1.472 billion, while net profits went up £5 million for a firmwide total of £688 million — an increase of 1% from the previous year — according to disclosures made public on Wednesday. “This year we have...

