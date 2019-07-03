General Dynamics Needn't Serve Libya In $20M Award Fight

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- British military defense conglomerate General Dynamics U.K. Ltd. need not notify Libya in proceedings to enforce a £16.1 million ($20.25 million) arbitral award relating to a military communications contract, an English appeals court ruled Wednesday. The England and Wales Court of Appeal concluded that it has discretion in "exceptional circumstances" to dispense with the service requirements obligating award creditors to serve foreign countries with orders enforcing arbitral awards through the U.K. Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The court nevertheless added that it will "of course, always be appropriate" to notify the country that an enforcement order has been made in other ways....

