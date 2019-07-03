PG&E Creditors Object To D&O Insurance Purchase

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The unsecured creditors of PG&E want to zap a bid by the bankrupt power utility to pay $50 million to boost its directors and officers insurance, calling it a waste of money that’s premised on an “unlikely parade of horribles” wiping out nearly $500 million in existing coverage. In an objection filed Tuesday, the unsecured creditors committee said Pacific Gas & Electric’s request for more D&O insurance makes little sense, especially right now as some of its existing D&O policies are due to expire in less than a year. Given that, the UCC said, it makes more sense to wait and...

