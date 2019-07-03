Commerce Lines Up Stiff Duties On Chinese Steel Wheels

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce finalized duties on Chinese steel trailer wheels ranging upward of 388% Wednesday after determining the goods were unfairly subsidized and dumped on the U.S. market at artificially low prices. Commerce’s decision closed the book on a probe spurred by a petition from Indiana-based Dexstar Wheel, a subsidiary of Americana Development Inc. The case will now move to the U.S. International Trade Commission, which will only greenlight the duties if it finds that the imported wheels are injuring or threatening domestic production. In its final determination, Commerce assigned a 44.35% anti-dumping rate to most of the Chinese...

