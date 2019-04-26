Philly Legal Aid Group Seeks To Ax EEOC Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- An organization that offers legal services to poor and underage defendants pushed a Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday to toss the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's suit alleging it illegally fired an attorney with mental health issues, saying it did all it could to accommodate her. The Defender Association of Philadelphia is seeking dismissal of a suit by the anti-discrimination watchdog accusing it of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not accommodating the worker with a transfer to a vacant position that would have spared her from having to deal with sex-based criminal offenses. The employee, Megan Perez, suffered from major depressive...

