Fed. Circ. Revives Some Robert Bosch Wiper Patent Claims

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday revived one out of four Robert Bosch LLC windshield wiper patents that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board had invalidated, noting that the board found in a related challenge that a similar claim was not obvious over the same prior art references. In a nonprecedential opinion, the panel sided with Bosch that the PTAB erred in striking down its U.S. Patent No. 7,484,264, which had been challenged by Costco Wholesale Corp. Costco withdrew from the case in January 2018, according to court documents. The PTAB in March 2017 found that a key claim in the '264...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS