Court Denies PR Judges' Go-Ahead For Pension Suit

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The judge overseeing Puerto Rico's restructuring has denied an association of the island's judges permission to file a suit contesting possible pension cuts, saying it would be best for them to hold their objections until the restructuring plan is presented for approval. U.S. District Court Judge Laura Swain said the Asociación Puertorriqueña de la Judicatura's proposed suit claiming the judicial pension cuts that have been put forward by the island's financial oversight board are unconstitutional would slow the island's restructuring process and leave other parties claiming constitutional protection of their own claims against the commonwealth hanging. "The interests of judicial economy...

